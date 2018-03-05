Dodgers' Rob Segedin: Back in action Monday
Segedin (wrist) is scheduled to play in a minor-league game Monday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Segedin, who underwent right wrist surgery in the offseason, is finally set to make his spring debut after an illness delayed his initial return last week. Now that he's healthy, the 29-year-old will compete for one of the team's final bench spots.
