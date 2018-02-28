Segedin (wrist), along with seven other Dodgers, is not traveling with the team due to an illness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Wednesday was supposed to be the day he'd return from a wrist injury, but there is a nasty cold going through Dodgers camp right now, and Segedin caught the bug. Consider him day-to-day.

