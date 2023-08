Trejo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Atlanta.

Entering Wednesday, Trejo had gone 0-for-12 across his last seven games while holding down a reserve role. The homer was his first since Aug. 13, while the steal was his first in 32 games dating back to June 3. The infielder has a poor .237/.283/.353 slash line with three long balls, five thefts, 22 RBI and 18 runs scored over 188 plate appearances this season.