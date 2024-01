The Rockies sent Trejo outright to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Trejo's move to Triple-A and off the 40-man roster comes as a result of Dakota Hudson signing with the Rockies on Friday. Trejo slashed .232/.288/.343 with 26 RBI across 227 plate appearances last season. However, he has historically performed significantly better in Triple-A, and he could still return to Colorado if he gets off to another hot start in the minors.