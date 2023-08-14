Trejo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Trejo's fourth-inning blast tied the game at 3-3, but the Rockies' offense stalled out from there. The infielder has gone 4-for-15 over his last seven games while playing in a limited role. He snapped a homer drought of 15 contests dating back to July 16. Trejo hasn't exactly impressed with a .248/.287/.357 slash line, two homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and four stolen bases over 168 plate appearances, but he could push for some playing time at second base with Brendan Rodgers struggling.