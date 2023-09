Trejo went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.

Trejo was mired in 1-for-25 stretch but has now recorded four hits over his past two games, including Friday's three-run blast. The part-time utility man is now hitting .226 with four homers, 26 RBI, 23 runs and five steals over 205 at-bats.