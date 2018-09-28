Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Pitches 4.2 innings Thursday
Senzatela settled for a no-decision against the Phillies on Thursday. He allowed one earned run, five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out four.
Senzatela was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after allowing two consecutive baserunners, so he was unable to qualify for the win. He needed 95 pitches to get through 4.2 innings, and his only blemish of the game was a solo home run off the bat of Jose Bautista in the third. It was likely his final start of the regular season, and Senzatela now owns a 4.38 ERA with a 69:30 K:BB ratio over 90.1 innings in 2018.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Seven strong innings•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Moves to 5-6•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Allows four, takes loss vs. Arizona•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Allows three in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Takes loss despite solid effort•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Allows seven runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....