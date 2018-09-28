Senzatela settled for a no-decision against the Phillies on Thursday. He allowed one earned run, five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out four.

Senzatela was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after allowing two consecutive baserunners, so he was unable to qualify for the win. He needed 95 pitches to get through 4.2 innings, and his only blemish of the game was a solo home run off the bat of Jose Bautista in the third. It was likely his final start of the regular season, and Senzatela now owns a 4.38 ERA with a 69:30 K:BB ratio over 90.1 innings in 2018.