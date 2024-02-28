The Rockies placed Senzatela (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Senzatela is expected to miss the entire 2024 season while he recovers from Tommy John surgery, so his move to the 60-day IL was an inevitability. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Sam Hilliard, whom the Rockies claimed off waivers from the Orioles on Wednesday.