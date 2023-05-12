Senzatela was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a UCL sprain in his right elbow, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Senzatela is expected to return before the end of the season, but he'll be shut down completely for at least the next couple of weeks and is likely to spend multiple months on the IL. He injured his right ulnar collateral ligament Wednesday in just his second start back from an ACL tear in his left knee.