Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Blows fourth save

Senzatela blew the save Friday against Minnesota, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out one during the ninth inning.

The Rockies rallied for seven runs across the eighth and ninth innings to set up the save opportunity, but Senzatela was unable to maintain the one-run advantage. After a dominant start to the campaign that saw him give up just four earned runs over his first 32 innings, the veteran right-hander has posted a 5.56 ERA while blowing all four of his save chances in his past nine outings, though he's also picked up four wins during that span. Jimmy Herget, who secured a save Wednesday versus Boston, took the loss after giving up the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th, so Senzatela should remain in the closer mix for now.