Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Blows save Friday

Senzatela blew the save in Friday's 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 1.2 innings.

Senzatela was aiming for a two-inning save after striking out the side in the eighth, but he unraveled for four runs in the ninth and departed with a 5-3 deficit. The 31-year-old entered June with a case for the Rockies' closer role, but he's now been charged with blown saves in back-to-back appearances to open the month. For the year, he still owns an impressive 1.98 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB across 36.1 innings while tallying three saves and two holds.