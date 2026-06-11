Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Backs into win Wednesday

Senzatela (6-0) allowed a run on two hits and struck out one over one inning, earning the win after taking a blown save versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

All three of Senzatela's blown saves have come over his last four appearances, a span in which he's allowed five runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings. The right-hander's move to the bullpen has still largely been successful, but the cracks are starting to show with his recent outings. He's at a 2.11 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB through 38.1 innings over 20 appearances, all in relief. Senzatela has a .245 BABIP, suggesting there's a fair amount of luck fueling his surface stats, though his 7.5 K/9 and 2.6 BB/9 are both improvements on his marks from last year. He is set to continue competing for closing duties in the absence of Victor Vodnik (elbow).