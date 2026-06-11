Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Backs into win Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Senzatela (6-0) allowed a run on two hits and struck out one over one inning, earning the win after taking a blown save versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

All three of Senzatela's blown saves have come over his last four appearances, a span in which he's allowed five runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings. The right-hander's move to the bullpen has still largely been successful, but the cracks are starting to show with his recent outings. He's at a 2.11 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB through 38.1 innings over 20 appearances, all in relief. Senzatela has a .245 BABIP, suggesting there's a fair amount of luck fueling his surface stats, though his 7.5 K/9 and 2.6 BB/9 are both improvements on his marks from last year. He is set to continue competing for closing duties in the absence of Victor Vodnik (elbow).

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!