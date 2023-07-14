Senzatala (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

The news effectively puts an end to Senzatela's season after he landed on the injured list May 12 with a sprained UCL. He'll finish the year with a 4.70 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 7.2 innings over just two starts. The 28-year-old righty will be held out until at least late 2024.