Senzatela left Wednesday's start against the Pirates with right forearm tightness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. He allowed three runs on four hits and one walk in 2.2 innings before departing.

The right-hander will be considered day-to-day until he's re-examined in Denver on Thursday, but there's a strong chance that he'll be headed to the 15-day injured list even if his MRI reveals no structural damage to his forearm. His start against the Pirates was just his second of the season after Senzatela spent the first month on the IL while recovering from the surgery he underwent last August to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.