Rockies GM Bill Schmidt said Sunday that Senzatela (elbow) isn't expected to pitch for the Rockies in 2024, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last July and is expected to miss the full 2024 campaign. Schmidt indicated Senzatela could be ready for rehab games at Triple-A before the end of the season, but he isn't expected to be a factor at the major-league level.