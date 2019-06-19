Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Puts clamps on Arizona
Senzatela moved to 6-5 after limiting the Diamondbacks to one run on seven hits and four walks while striking out five over 6.2 innings in Tuesday's 8-1 win.
Senzatela rebounded a rough outing against the Cubs last week at Coors Field to deliver his fourth quality start in five outings. Though he sports a 3.45 ERA over that stretch, his 15:13 K:BB in 28.2 innings doesn't inspire much confidence about his fantasy prospects moving forward.
