Senzatela will be added to the Rockies' rotation during the upcoming week and is line to start Wednesday's game against the Royals, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies moved Senzatela back to the bullpen a week earlier after the team recalled Chad Bettis from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill an opening in the rotation, but the rookie only made two appearances during his latest run as a reliever before earning another promotion back to the starting ranks. This time around, Senzatela will swap in for Jeff Hoffman, who was optioned to Albuquerque after a dismal eight-start stretch in which he's submitted a 6.80 ERA. Like Hoffman, Senzatela has regressed following a hot start to the season, with a decline in velocity representing a main factor in his decline. After going 9-2 with a 4.10 ERA over his first 14 starts of the season, the 22-year-old has turned in a 5.73 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over his subsequent 11 appearances (four starts).