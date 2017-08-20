Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Rejoins rotation for Wednesday start
Senzatela will be added to the Rockies' rotation during the upcoming week and is line to start Wednesday's game against the Royals, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies moved Senzatela back to the bullpen a week earlier after the team recalled Chad Bettis from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill an opening in the rotation, but the rookie only made two appearances during his latest run as a reliever before earning another promotion back to the starting ranks. This time around, Senzatela will swap in for Jeff Hoffman, who was optioned to Albuquerque after a dismal eight-start stretch in which he's submitted a 6.80 ERA. Like Hoffman, Senzatela has regressed following a hot start to the season, with a decline in velocity representing a main factor in his decline. After going 9-2 with a 4.10 ERA over his first 14 starts of the season, the 22-year-old has turned in a 5.73 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over his subsequent 11 appearances (four starts).
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Could move back to bullpen•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Fans five through five in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Will remain in rotation•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Next turn to be skipped•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Lasts only four innings in Monday's loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...