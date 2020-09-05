Senzatela took a no-decision during Friday's loss at Dodger Stadium, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out three across 5.1 innings.

After giving up a solo home run to Max Muncy in the first inning, Senzatela held the Dodgers at bay until the sixth, when Corey Seager snuck in another run to tie the game with an RBI single. That would be the last damage of the night charged to Senzatela, though unfortunately the Rockies came up short in the end. The right-hander has now allowed seven homers this season, five of which have been against the Dodgers. Senzatela will carry a 3.33 ERA and 1.13 WHIP into a Wednesday matchup at San Diego.