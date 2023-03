Hand is planning to introduce a cutter to his arsenal this season, Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports.

Hand signed with the Rockies on Saturday and should immediately fill a high-leverage role out of the bullpen. He's relied on a combination of his fastball and slider for the last several seasons, though he's now prepared to add a third pitch to that mix. Hand reportedly worked on the cutter in bullpen sessions during the 2022 campaign, but he did not throw any in game action.