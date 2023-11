Atlanta declined their half of Hand's $7 million mutual option for 2024 on Sunday.

Hand posted a 7.50 ERA in 20 appearances after being acquired from Colorado at the trade deadline, so paying the $500,000 buyout was a no-brainer for Atlanta. The 33-year-old lefty also had a 4.54 ERA over 35.2 innings for the Rockies, with a combined 5.53 ERA being the worst of his MLB career.