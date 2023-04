Hand allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one across one inning Friday against the Padres.

Hand made his Rockies debut and entered the game in the eighth inning with a four-run lead. He allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base, but he then retired the next three hitters to mitigate the damage. With Daniel Bard (personal) sidelined, saves are up for grabs in Colorado, though Pierce Johnson converted the opportunity Friday.