The Rockies traded Hand to Atlanta on Tuesday in exchange for Alec Barger, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Hand is not all that far removed from fantasy relevance -- he was an All-Star closer with San Diego and Cleveland from 2017-19 -- but he didn't earn a single save during his time with Colorado. The 33-year-old can still get lefties out (.143/.276/.204 vs. LHH this season) and he provides Atlanta with a second southpaw in the bullpen behind A.J. Minter.