Hand allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning Sunday against the Mariners.

Hand entered the game with runners at first and second in the bottom of the sixth inning and allowed the game-winning hit to the first batter he faced. While he had a poor outcome Sunday, Hand has pitched well to start the season as he has been charged with only one earned run across 5.2 innings while also maintaining 9:4 K:BB. His control leaves room for improvement, but he has still been one of the most reliable high-leverage relievers for Colorado early on.