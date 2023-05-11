Hand (2-1) earned the win in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh, striking out two over 1.2 perfect innings.

Hand got the Rockies out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the seventh inning, inducing a double play off the bat of Rodolfo Castro. Hand would then set the Pirates down in order in the eighth after the Rockies took the lead in the top half of the frame. The 33-year-old lefthander has pitched well of late, posting three consecutive scoreless appearances. His ERA is down to 3.14 with a 1.26 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings. Hand is still behind Pierce Johnson and Daniel Bard in the closer pecking order, though he's continued to pitch in high-leverage situations for Colorado.