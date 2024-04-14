Rodgers went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Rodgers' performance was far from perfect, as he also struck out three times. However, with his timely two-RBI knock in the sixth inning, he extended his hitting streak to three games while also tallying at least one hit in four of his last five contests. Though there's been some positive of late for Rodgers, he still has a poor .222/.250/.333 line across 56 plate appearances to begin the new campaign.
