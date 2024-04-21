Rodgers (illness) is starting at second base and hitting sixth in the Rockies' first game of their doubleheader against the Mariners on Sunday.

Rodgers has been out of the starting lineup for each of Colorado's last four games due to an illness, though he did appear as a pinch runner Wednesday against the Phillies. Rodgers is slashing .211/.237/.316 with four doubles, one triple and three RBI over 59 plate appearances this season.