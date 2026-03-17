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Rodgers recently underwent right shoulder labral revision surgery, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rodgers hurt his shoulder while reaching for a ball during a spring game in late February. He got multiple opinions on the extent of the injury but ultimately needed surgery. Rodgers is expected to miss the entire season, per Peter Abraham and Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

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