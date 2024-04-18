Rodgers (illness) appeared as a pinch runner Wednesday against the Phillies.
Rodgers has been out of the lineup for three games with an illness, but he entered Wednesday's contest in the eighth inning. There hasn't been official word from the club, but his appearance was a positive sign for his availability Friday.
