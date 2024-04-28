Rodgers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros in Mexico City.
Rodgers will hit the bench for the series finale after he had started in each of the Rockies' last seven games while going 7-for-24 with a home run, four walks, four RBI and two runs. Alan Trejo will cover the keystone Sunday while Rodgers sits.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Launches grand slam in win•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Back in the starting lineup•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Appears as pinch runner•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Out again Wednesday with illness•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Held out again with illness•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Sits Monday with illness•