Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a run scored Thursday against the Giants.

Rodgers played his part in a seven-run fourth inning for Colorado by reaching base on a single and coming around to score. It was an otherwise unremarkable game, but he has at least one hit in 11 of his last 13 starts. He's hit .313 with five RBI and six runs scored in that span. Rodgers still has a poor .632 OPS for the season, but he has shown signs of life at the plate of late.