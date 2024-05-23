Rodgers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Rodgers will be joined on the bench by Elias Diaz, Charlie Blackmon and Kris Bryant as the Rockies rest four key regulars for the day game after a night game. Alan Trejo will step in at second base in place of Rodgers, who had slashed .280/.314/.317 with zero home runs and his first career stolen base while starting in each of the Rockies' previous 20 games.