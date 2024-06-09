The Rockies placed Rodgers (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to June 8.

The move was reported Saturday, and the transaction is now official with prospect Adael Amador joining the Rockies. Rodgers will be eligible to be reinstated June 18, but it's unclear exactly how long he's expected to be sidelined by the hamstring strain. Amador and Alan Trejo should handle second base for Colorado while Rodgers is out.