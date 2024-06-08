Rodgers (hamstring) isn't in the Rockies' lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Rodgers had to be taken out of Friday's game after his hamstring tightened up on him while running to first base in the fourth inning. The Rockies said the 27-year-old would require treatment for a couple of days, so Alan Trejo will take over at second base and bat ninth Saturday.
