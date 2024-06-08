Rodgers exited Friday's game against the Cardinals after feeling tightness in his hamstring while running the bases, MLB.com reports.

Both Rodgers and manager Bud Black expressed optimism that the injury is not serious. However, Rodgers will reportedly require treatment over the next couple of days, suggesting it would be a surprise to see him in the lineup Saturday. Alan Trejo should line up to start at second base if Rodgers is forced to remain on the bench.