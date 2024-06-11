Rockies manager Bud Black said Monday that Rodgers was diagnosed with a "mild strain" of his left hamstring and isn't expected to stay on the injured list for much longer than the minimum 10 days, MLB.com reports.

Rodgers strained his hamstring while running to first base on a sacrifice bunt attempt in last Friday's game against the Cardinals and was placed on the 10-day IL two days later. While he's not on track to be activated when first eligible next Tuesday, Rodgers looks like he might have a chance to return before the end of June, depending on how quickly he's able to resume baseball activities. Adael Amador was recalled from Double-A Hartford on Sunday and is expected to serve as the Rockies' primary second baseman for the duration of Rodgers' absence.