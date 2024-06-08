Rodgers (left hamstring strain) will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals after his hamstring tightened up while running out a hit. Further evaluation revealed that the second baseman has a strain in his left hamstring and will need an IL stint. Infielder Adael Amador will be called up from Double-A Hartford to fill Rodgers' spot on the active roster and should share second base duties with Alan Trejo.