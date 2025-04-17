Rodgers went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Thursday against the Cardinals.
Rodgers was in the lineup for the first time since April 9 after dealing with a hip issue. He retook the starting job at second base and hit sixth, also pushing Mauricio Dubon back to the bench.
