Rodgers (hip) will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game versus the Cardinals.
It's Rodgers' first start in a week, as he's been dealing with a hip issue. He did make one pinch-hitting appearance during that stretch and is well enough to return to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.
