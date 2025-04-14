Rodgers (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Rodgers will be on the bench for the fourth straight game while he contends with a sore left hip, paving the way for Mauricio Dubon to make his third start during that stretch. According to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, manager Joe Espada said that Rodgers was able to field some grounders Saturday, which suggests that the Astros are viewing the veteran infielder as day-to-day and remain optimistic that he'll avoid a trip to the injured list.