Rodgers went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Rodgers has hit safely in seven straight games, and four of those have been multi-hit performances. He's gone 11-for-27 (.407) in that span, but he's also logged just one extra-base hit, a double, during the streak. Rodgers had a mostly inconsistent start to the campaign, but he's up to a decent .268/.316/.354 slash line with one home run, eight RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a triple through 36 contests. It's not a great line, but the second baseman could still find his power again with his home games at hitter-friendly Coors Field, though he's also sporting a 25.0 percent strikeout rate, his highest in four years.