Doyle (chest) will start in center field and bat seventh in Monday's game versus the Padres.

Doyle sat out the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners because of a chest injury, but he's ready to roll a day later. The 25-year-old has been one of the Rockies' better hitters this season, collecting an .833 OPS with three home runs and a pair of stolen bases.