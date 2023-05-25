Doyle had to be carted off the field during Thursday's game against Miami after running into the outfield wall, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.

Doyle ran directly into the wall in center field while attempting to rob Jorge Soler of a home run. There's no telling what exactly is bothering Doyle at the moment, but he certainly looked to be in a great deal of pain. The Rockies will take a look at him and should provide more details soon, but he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.