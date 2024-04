Doyle will start in center field and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Doyle has been in the nine spot more than any other this season and had yet to hit higher than sixth prior to Wednesday. His move up no doubt is in part due to injuries (Kris Bryant, Brendan Rodgers) and days off (Charlie Blackmon), but Doyle has also earned earned it by collecting a .292/.333/.508 batting line with three home runs over his first 18 games this season.