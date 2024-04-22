Doyle, who was scratched from the lineup ahead of the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mariners due to a bruised chest, is expected to be "OK" for the Rockies' four-game series with the Padres that begins Monday, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Doyle went 2-for-3 with a triple and a stolen base in the Rockies' 2-1 extra-inning win over Seattle in Game 1 of the twin bill, but he sat out the nightcap in what looked to be a precautionary decision after he took a pitch off the chest during one his plate appearances in the early contest. Though he avoided any major damage beyond a bruise, the injury still affected his ability to swing the bat prior to Game 2, so the Rockies opted to play it safe and hold him out. Fantasy managers planning on using Doyle for the Rockies' upcoming seven-game week will still want to verify that he's in the lineup ahead of Monday's series opener with the Padres, but even if he ends up sitting out another contest, the 25-year-old still looks on track to avoid a stint on the injured list.