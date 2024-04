Doyle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Doyle has had a productive weekend series against the Blue Jays, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three runs scored, a homer and two RBI. He now has three long balls for the season but surprisingly has only one stolen base attempt. While Doyle's production may be coming in a different form than projected, he's nevertheless had a primarily positive start to the campaign.