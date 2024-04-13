Doyle went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Blue Jays.

The performance marked Doyle's fourth multi-hit performance in his last seven starts, though this was his first away from Coors Field. He's had an impressive start to the season, highlighted by five doubles and nine runs scored across 54 plate appearances. Doyle will need to cut down on his 33.3 percent strikeout rate to maintain his .314 average, but he should keep a consistent spot in the lineup thanks to his strong defense in center field.