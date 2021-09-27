Blackmon will start in right field and bat third Monday against the Nationals.

Blackmon will head into the final week of the regular season with an eight-game hitting streak on the line. Though he's delivered a .400 average over that stretch, his production has mostly been devoid of counting stats (zero home runs, zero stolen bases, four runs and three RBI). Barring a massive surge over Colorado's final six games, Blackmon will finish 2021 with his lowest home-run total (13) in a 162-game season since 2013 and his lowest batting average (.273) since his 27-game rookie campaign in 2011.