Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis Friday.

The right-hander was slated to make his second start of the season Saturday, but he experienced a biceps issue during a bullpen session that will keep him off the mound. Right-hander Ryan Castellani was recalled in a corresponding move and will start in Gonzalez's place Saturday. Gonzalez wasn't expected to start next week since the Rockies have an off day, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to the rotation.