site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-chi-chi-gonzalez-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
May 12, 2023
at
2:59 pm ET
•
1 min read
Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday.
Gonzalez's contract was selected by Miami last week, and he allowed a run in 2.2 innings over two appearances with the club. However, he'll be cast off the 40-man roster after Eury Perez's contract was selected.
More News
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/18/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
12/13/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/05/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/03/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read