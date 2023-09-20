Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Wednesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for the official arrival of Matt Moore, who was claimed off waivers from the Guardians on Tuesday. Gonzalez, now twice DFA'd by Miami, has allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk over just 3.2 major-league innings this season.